June 4, 1931 – June 9, 2021
Manuel was a Korean war veteran. He lived in Fontana for 67 years. He worked at Norton Air Force Base and Kaiser Steel. He was a member of the American Legion, the Moose Lodge, and the Sociedad Progesista Mexicana.
He is survived by his children Julie Marquez (Sonny), Barbara Wyckoff (Bill), and Manuel Jr. (Maria); his grandchildren Danny, Lorraine, David and Michael; and great-grandchildren Evilynn, Maria Luis, David Jr, Jacob, Daniel the 3rd, and another on the way.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Josie and his son Daniel.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Fontana Mortuary, 8030 Mango Avenue, Fontana on Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 pm.
