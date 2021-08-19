Manuel E Durazo Jr. of Highland, California passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2021 in Fontana. He was 63 years old.
Manuel was born Feb. 11, 1958 in Fontana to Aurora and Manuel S Durazo. He went to Fontana High School. He worked at Fontana
Paving for 19 years. He then started working at E.L.Yeager Construction as an operator engineer on the asphalt crew. He was a very hard worker, dedicated and very responsible to his job. Eventually E.L. Yeager changed their name to Skanska, where he continued working until he retired in 2017. After he retired, he was finally able to love life, spending his time with his wife
Sandra Durazo. They enjoyed their time with all their children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters. He was a man with a heart of gold he would do anything for his family and had so much love for them.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents Aurora and Manuel S. Durazo and his younger brother Danny Durazo.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Durazo and his children, son Eric L and Aly Reyes of Hemet; daughter Andrena and Victor Ledezma of Fontana, daughter Christina Victor of Fontana, daughter Venessa and Jaime Barrera from Hesperia; grandchildren Ria and Jake Bermudez, Lorenzo Victor, Eric Reyes Jr., Victor Ledezma Jr., Rayanna and Crystal Barrera, Adrian Ledezma, Angel Victor and Diego Barrera. He also has four great-granddaughters, Jade, Raylene, Evangeline and Violet Victor. He is also survived by his sisters Rachel and Mike Apadoca of Hesperia and Christina Rocha of Hesperia; brothers David and Virginia Durazo of Highland, Julian and Teresa of Wellington, Kansas; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 at Desert View Funeral Home Memorial Park, 11478 Armagosa Road, Victorville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. and burial will be at 3 p.m. Masks will be required.
Commented