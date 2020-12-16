A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.
Margaret (Marge) Bentley, 91, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 29 from complications due to a fall where she suffered a severe traumatic brain injury.
Marge attended Chaffey High School and continued her higher education at Chaffey Junior College. She was a military wife who moved 27 times during a 20-year period before her husband James "Jim" Bentley retired. She then volunteered at Kaiser hospital in Fontana for 33 years. She was active in the National Presbyterian Mariners, Red Hat Club and Zonta.
Margaret "Marge" Bentley leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Robert James "Bob" (Sheila) Bentley; grandchildren, Amy Wilson (Travis) Albright, Robert Wilson, and Jimmy (Merriah) Wilson; great-grandchildren, Olivia Albright, Debbie Albright, Madalyn Albright, Bentley Wilson, William Wilson, and Beatrice Wilson as well as son-in-law Jim Wilson; sisters, Bonnie Ainsworth, Claudia Hornbuckle and Mary Lou Fillius; and brother, John Ford.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James "Jim" Bentley; her daughter, Debra "Debbie" Bentley Wilson; parents, Mary and Claude Ford; sisters, Dorothy Smith and Elenore Scott; and brother, Donald Ford.
Marge was living in Arkansas near her son and daughter-in-law at the time of her death. Following her wishes, her body returned to California.
A visitation was scheduled at Ingold Funeral Chapel in Fontana from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only one household is allowed in the chapel at a time, a mask must be worn, and social distancing is required.
A small private service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, retired Lieutenant Colonel James "Jim" Bentley. Riverside National Cemetery only allows three floral arrangements, which the family will be providing. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to San Bernardino First Presbyterian Church. Please visit Marge's memorial site and post tribute to her memory at www.ingoldfuneralandcremation.com.
