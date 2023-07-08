Margaret passed away on June 22, 2023, at age 89, in her own chair at her home as she requested in Apple Valley, California.
She was born Margaret Rae Edwards on July 31, 1933, in Utah to James Edwards and Louise Edwards. She moved to San Bernardino in the 1940s. In 1953 she married Russell Anderson and had two children, Lori Myracle and Russell Anderson. Her first husband passed in 1996.
She married Gary Yates in 2000, who passed in 2018. She lived a great life.
Margaret lived in Fontana and also Baker, CA, and then the High Desert town of Apple Valley.
She stayed active at work. She worked at many different jobs from a waitress, campaign director, school aide, sheriff’s department cashier, and Walmart greeter.
Margaret was always there for whomever needed anything and was like a mom for so many friends. She liked staying in touch with her friends. She loved sending cards for birthdays and other occasions, about 500 cards a year. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially the post office.
Margaret was the last of her siblings to walk this earth. She was predeceased by her mother and father, three brothers, two sisters, her first husband Russell and her first-born daughter Lori, and second husband Gary. She also leaves behind her son Rlyle Anderson and two grandkids, Ariel Anderson and Emily Rivera.
Margaret will be cremated and her ashes will be entombed with her first husband at National Cemetery in Riverside.
We love you and miss you, Rest in peace, Margaret ....
Mom didn’t like funerals. We talked about it and she said NO funeral for me, they are too sad, I want my friends to be happy and do something to make others happy. She said if friends want to celebrate her life, this is what she wants them to do: Go out and get a bunch of greeting cards, they can be “Birthday” or “Just thinking of you.” Write a note in each one. And mail them out to their friends and family, the people that you haven’t talked to in awhile. That’s the best way to remember her.
What Mom taught: “Life is not about waiting for the storms to pass. It’s about learning how to dance in the rain.”
We would like to give a special thanks to her friends and nurses Cindy and Randi for their care.
