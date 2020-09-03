Margie Lee Pellum passed away peacefully, in her sleep, at home on Aug. 25, 2020 in San Bernardino.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1925 in Pendleton, Texas.
Her parents, Moses and Willie Mae Gerald, raised three sons and four daughters on a farm in Terrell, Texas. They instilled in their children a strong work ethic and the value of education. Margie told stories about days when the weather was bad, and the children in her family were the only ones in the one room schoolhouse. Despite their attempts to stay home, their mother insisted they go, with their father transporting them to school in the back of his wagon. The family regularly attended church services as well, a practice Margie continued with her own sons and throughout her life.
Margie was educated in Texas, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins. She was lead soprano in the college choir.
After marrying, she and her husband briefly lived in Santa Monica, California before settling in Fontana, where they raised their three sons. Once her children were older, Margie began teaching in Fontana, first at Head Start, and then at Live Oak Elementary School, retiring after 20 years in the classroom.
Margie was a long-time member of Community Baptist Church in North Fontana, singing in the church choir and teaching Sunday school. Most recently she was a member of Greater Faith Grace Bible Church in Rialto.
A loyal L.A. Dodgers fan, Margie was especially tickled when they beat the San Francisco Giants, her twin sister’s favorite team. She was also an avid reader, played a mean game of checkers, delighted in unexpected finds at thrift stores, and enjoyed yearly trips to the L.A. County Fair.
She leaves to cherish her memory her three sons, Thomas (Jerry) Christian and wife Cynthia, and their children Johnna Christian and Thomas Christian, Jr.; Frederick Christian and wife Marcille, and their children Matthew Christian and wife Kata, and Elise Christian; and Donald Christian and fiancée Connie, and his children Aaron Christian and Cozette Aviles and husband Fernando; and four great grandchildren. In addition, Margie is survived by her beloved sisters, twin Minnie Bell and Esther Kilpatrick, nieces and nephews in California, Indiana, South Carolina and Texas and a host of other relatives, friends and her church family.
Margie is preceded in death by her parents Moses and Willie Mae; brothers Moses, Aaron, and Cleotha; sister Mae Willie; grandchildren Jason Christian and Elissa Christian; and husbands Thomas Christian and Herbert Pellum.
Her family is grateful to have had her in our lives for so long, and that she was able to live at home, as she wished, until the end. She loved us all deeply and was a beautiful example of living with perseverance and grace.
Arrangements are being handled by McKay’s Family Mortuary, Fontana. Viewing will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral service information is being kept private by the family. The service will be available by Livestream on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at www.gfgbcrialto.org. The obituary and online guestbook will be available at www.mckaysmortuaries.com.
