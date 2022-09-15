Maria Conception De La Garza passed away Sept. 7, 2022 in Redlands at the age of 82.
Maria was born Sept. 3, 1940 to her mother Bernarda Rodriguez and father Rodrigo Rodriguez. She grew up with 13 siblings.
Maria worked for Kaiser Permanente and she loved playing bingo and playing her slots at her favorite casino. She was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, enjoyed watching her grandchildren playing sports, and loved to dance. She also loved her pets Chloe and Vinney.
Maria was a supporter of the Knights of Columbus in Fontana and attended Resurrection Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel De La Garza, Sr., her mother Bernarda Rodriguez and Father Rodrigo Rodriguez.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Cindy Larsen (Russell), Daniel De La Garza Jr.(Rhonda), Ray De La Garza (Chris), Crystal Ridge (Chris), Crissilla Love and Anthony De La Garza (Cari). Other survivors include 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Scripture service will be held at 10:45 a.m., both at Ingold Funeral and Cremation Chapel, 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington.
