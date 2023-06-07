Maria Guadalupe Chavez, AKA “Mary” and “Lupita”, 64 years of age, from Rialto, left us on May 26, 2023.
She was born to the parents of Frank and Agustina Yanez on Aug. 22, 1958.
Mary was married to Mike S. Chavez and had four children: Mike Y. Chavez (Daniella Chavez), Angel V. Chavez, Vanessa M. Chavez, Lisa A. Chavez; Grandchildren: Alyssa Chavez, Savannah Felix, Shyanne Felix, Selene Dominguez, Seleste Dominguez, Jonathan Dominguez; Great-grandchild: Alesia Ross; Sisters: Dora Flores, Martha Brewster (Bob Brewster), Sylvia Avila (Manuel Avila); Brother: Tony Yanez (Mara Yanez).
Mary loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She loved going to her favorite casino. She enjoyed watching her Dodgers and 49ers. If they were not playing, she was watching “Law and Order-SVU” and “Friends.” She was always ready to hit the town and spend time with her family. She always had plenty of things to talk about to just about anyone.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington. A funeral service will occur Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to noon at Green Acres, followed by a committal service from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
