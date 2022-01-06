Maria H. Gracia passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2021, with her family by her side. She lived a full life of 99 years.
She was born in Douglas, AZ in 1922, and learned the values she taught to her family from her parents, five brothers, and one sister.
Maria is survived by her three children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces/nephews whose lives she impacted greatly.
She loved cooking, gardening, and being with her loved ones.
Mom/Grandma is greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
Funeral arrangements will be announced.
