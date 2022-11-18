Maria Guadalupe Aceves passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 in Fontana. The passing of our mother comes only 57 days after the passing of our father Jorge Echeverria Aceves on Sept. 3, 2022.
On the first day of October in 1939, Maria Guadalupe was born to Isidoro Lopez Mendoza and Marina Lopez Robles in Tlaltenango, Zacatecas. The Aceves family was formed with the marriage union of Jorge Echeverria Aceves and Maria Guadalupe on March 13, 1956 in Guadalajara, Mexico. In the year 1964 the Aceves family moved to Los Angeles and then finally settled in 1971 in Fontana.
Maria had eight children. She dedicated her life to her family. Maria was the best cook and she loved to host family gatherings. She loved music and she also loved to travel. She has been to New York, Florida, Cancun, Bahamas, Hawaii, Alaska, and Canada, just to name a few places.
Maria has instilled in us the value of family. Through her we learned to stay together and to always be there for each other. Maria is one of the strongest, most resilient women this world has ever known. Because of her devotion to God, she was able to overcome all obstacles and prevail.
Maria was predeceased by her son Armando L. Aceves, her parents and her siblings Nicolasa Flores, Ramona Lopez, Jesus Flores, Maria Lopez, and Isidoro Lopez. She is survived by her brother Javier Lopez, son Fernando Aceves, Cecilia Esparza, Alejandra Munoz, Leticia Valenzuela, Celia Parra, Gabriela Aceves, and Monica Aceves; sons-in-law, Robert Valenzuela, Jose Munoz, Jose Valenzuela, Ralph Parra, Daniel Lopez, and daughter-in-law Rosa Ruiz. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and family friends.
“Sin Ti” - Los Panchos
Services for the viewing for Maria Guadalupe Aceves will be held at Green Acres in Bloomington on Monday, Nov. 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. church service at Saint John XXIII Resurrection Church at 7650 Tamarind Avenue in Fontana. Burial to follow immediately after church service where Maria will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery in Bloomington.
