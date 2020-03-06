Marijo Cayon passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2020 at the age of 86.
She was born Oct. 11, 1933 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Ebb and Thelma Parks. When she was 2 years old, she and her parents drove to San Bernardino for job opportunities. They settled in Del Rosa, where she grew up. After high school she worked for the telephone company for many years, which she was very proud of.
Marijo was married to Manuel G. Cayon on 9-2-66. They lived in Fontana, where they raised two children, Michael and Diane Cayon. She had three grandchildren, Edward Okada, Mark Cayon, and Max Harmon, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in transition by her parents Ebb and Thelma, her daughter Diane, her husband Manuel, and her brother Ed.
Marijo was an extraordinarily kind and loving woman who would always offer help whenever she could. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Services will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary in Bloomington on March 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will be at Montecito Memorial Park.
Commented