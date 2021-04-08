Marilyn Hamilton, a life long resident of Fontana, passed away at her home 03/29/2021.
She was born in Marshalltown, Iowa to Agnes Wall and Eldon Green 07/22/1942. Her family moved to California in 1951, settling in Fontana.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Jerry Hamilton, and had four children, Robert Harris, Steve Harris, Collette Hamilton and Phillip Hamilton. She had two grandchildren, Jarrod Hamilton and Douglas Ebbink. She had four siblings, Douglas Green, Robert Green, Karen Green and Charlotte Keel.
Professionally she worked as a cosmetologist, and was a gifted quilter and crafter.
She will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at Robert Green's home with a date to be determined.
