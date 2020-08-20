Mario Aguirre, a life-long resident of Fontana, died peacefully on Aug. 11, 2020 at the age of 59.
Mario was born in Los Angeles to Margarita Badillo Aguirre and Efrain V. Aguirre. He attended Fontana High School and San Bernardino Valley College. He was a masonry superintendent with Splash Pools and Construction.
Mario was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and nino. He enjoyed traveling and taking his family, immediate and extended, to the lake and camping. He looked forward to weekend hunting trips in Texas with his brothers. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He was a genuinely humble man with a witty and dry sense of humor. He had a hearty laugh, and was known for his emotional generosity and boundless compassion. He cared deeply for others and demonstrated it by always being there to offer support or help. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Mario is predeceased by his father, Efrain V. Aguirre and his brother, Sergio. He is survived by his wife, Angelica Aguirre; son, Mario Aguirre Jr.; daughter, Rosa Aguirre and Jose Zepeda and their children, Isaac and Sadie; daughter, Terry Aguirre and her sons, Izaiah and Cash; his mother, Margarita B. Aguirre; his sisters, Lilia Calvillo, Carmen Aguirre, Margarita Aguirre, Ysela Aguirre, Piedad Muratalla; and his brothers, Efrain Aguirre, Victor Aguirre, Rene Aguirre, Ernesto Aguirre, Danny Aguirre, and Ismael Aguirre.
Due to Covid restrictions, his celebration of life will be private.
