Mary D. Cooper was born on Aug. 12, 1951 in Compton, California.
She was born to parents Tony Martinez and Helen Munoz and grew up as the eldest sibling with her three younger brothers, Richard, George and Michael in Whittier, California.
Mary graduated in 1969 and soon after entered the workforce.
Mary worked in a convalescent hospital, specifically at the daycare center for the mentally handicapped.
After many years of work and family evolutions, Mary met Terry Monroe Cooper in 2001.
Their love grew immensely so that Mary and Terry tied the knot on May 18, 2002, just one year after dating.
Together, Mary and Terry had five children combined with their expansion of five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mary is preceded in death by her children Joe Sanchez, who passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, and Elizabeth Sanchez, who passed away on April 4, 2019.
Terry and the family will always have her memory not only in their hearts but in the home that Mary helped make whole. Mary and Terry’s home was taken over by Mary’s collection of angel figurines and porcelain dolls. Her green thumb will have left behind the plants she cared for and the smell of mole and menudo will always provide loving memories of her presence and everything and everyone she loved.
Mary will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery with the rest of her family line.
Mary, you will be greatly missed.
Commented