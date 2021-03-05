Mary Ellen White
DOB 11/19/1940
DOD 2/25/2021
She was preceded by husband Kenneth W. White Sr.
She is survived by sister Delores Montoya from Evanston, Wyoming, and seven children: son Harold White from Rialto, son Kenneth W. White Jr. (Bill) from Hundred, West Virginia, daughter Sarah Hall from Las Vegas, Nevada, son John White from Fontana, daughter Nancy Cooper from Leola, Arkansas, son James White from Fontana, and son Tim White from Fontana. Other survivors include 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was born in West Virginia and moved to Fontana in 1961. She worked at Upland Rehabilitation Center for 28 years.
She was loved by everyone she met.
A service (celebration of life) will be held Saturday, March 6 at her home, 8316 Reseda Avenue, Fontana at noon.
