Nov. 12, 1927 - April 18, 2022
Our beautiful mother, Mary (Mamie) Robertson, passed away peacefully in her home on April 18, 2022.
Mamie was born in Walters, Oklahoma to Frank and Lucille Nease and had one brother Bob, whom she cherished her entire life. The family moved around Oklahoma until moving to Post, Texas in 1939 where Mamie attended school and met her future husband, Ed Robertson, as a young teenager at the Methodist Church. The family moved again to Plainview, Texas just before Mamie’s senior year. However, she quickly made lifetime friends as Mamie was always very social and loved all types of activities. Mamie corresponded with Ed during this time and went off to college to North Texas State, School of Music where she earned a degree in music and was also very proud of being the winner of her first fencing competition.
Mamie married Ed during her senior year of college in 1947. Mamie and Ed began their teaching careers in Coahoma, Texas in 1948. They were blessed with three daughters, Kathy, Debbie and Marcia.
In 1961, Mamie and Ed decided to make the big move to Fontana, where they were offered teaching positions with Fontana Unified School District. Mamie retired from teaching in 1996, having taught 35 years for the district. Mamie and Ed celebrated more than 52 years of marriage until his passing in 2000.
Mary leaves behind her daughters, Kathy Robertson, Debbie Felkel (Tom Brannis), and Marcia Mardis (Kenny), five grandchildren, Gwen Flowers (Randy), Cody Requejo (Van), AJ Felkel (Allison), Erin Benekos (Nick), and Veronica Mardis, and seven great grandchildren, Kristin, Jerred, Knox, Adam, Ashton, Sophia, and Thalia as well as her brother Bob Nease and family and brother-in-law Homer Craft and family. She loved and cherished her family and friends more than we can ever express.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 4 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3520 E. Washington Street, Colton.
A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1755 S. Waterman Avenue, San Bernardino. If you plan to attend the luncheon, please RSVP by May 25 to Kathy at (909) 519-1933, Debbie at (310) 941-4372, or Marcia at (626) 428-0645.
Dignity Memorial was in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.montecitomemorialparkandmortuary.com for the Robertson family.
