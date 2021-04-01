Nov. 22, 1941-March 21, 2021
On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Maureen Bridget McCabe passed away at the age of 79.
Maureen was born in Youngstown, Ohio on Nov. 22, 1941.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Rosemary McCabe, and her grandniece Brittany Rogers. She is survived by sisters, Paula Fernandez and Sheila Standley, and brother-in-law John Standley of Arizona. Maureen was a devoted daughter, sister, and a loving aunt to six nephews and four nieces. She had seven grandnephews and three grandnieces in addition to two great-grandnieces, four great-grandnephews and one on the way.
The McCabe family moved to Fontana in 1950. Maureen attended St. Joseph’s Academy and then graduated from Fontana High School. She went on to many years of service at Kaiser Steel, followed by a long tenure at Kaiser Permanente Hospital.
After retiring, Maureen enjoyed spending time with family, friends and neighbors. She loved to sing, decorate for the holidays, and go out to lunch. She was a parishioner at St. George’s Catholic Church her entire life.
She showed her love for her family through tender actions and words, always there to celebrate milestones and provide support in more difficult times. Her life is a testament to her devotion to faith and family. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends alike.
A Mass will be held at St. Clare of Assisi on April 13, 2021, followed by a funeral service at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to St. Clare of Assisi at 7111 W. Bell Road, Surprise, AZ 85374.
