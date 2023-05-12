Maximilliano Gonzalez passed away on April 29, 2023 at the age of 76 in Rialto.
Maximilliano was born on Oct. 12, 1946 in Queretaro, Mexico to father, Carmen Gonzalez and mother, Carmen Feregrino.
Maximiliano spent a lot of his years dedicating it to his loving wife Francisca Ramirez. They were very united and shared a strong marriage and Catholic faith.
His family will remember Maximilliano as a great husband and a hard worker. He was a simple man and it didn’t take much to make him happy.
His family and wife will miss him very much.
