Brother Michael Grey, a resident of Fontana, a United States Air Force veteran, and a member of the Cypress Ward of the Fontana Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away peacefully in his home in the comforting arms of his sisters Marlise and Miriam, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, after a long and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
He is the oldest of five siblings and is survived by sisters Miram Grey and Marlise Grey of Boston, his daughters Yaahni-bah Grey of Fontana; his grandchildren, Kendra Grey Ruiz, Raul Ruiz III, Aaron Ruiz and his best friend, Bill Freeman, also of Fontana.
Michael was born to immigrant parents in Santa Monica in 1958 and was a first generation American. His mom was from Spain and his dad was from Russia. He was adopted at age six by a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, who went on to be a Naval aviator and Commander. His military life took him to the Philippines, Guam, Spain, and Italy, with a return to U.S. soil (Lansing, Michigan) when he was 12 years old. He also lived in Fullerton, Brea, and Tustin.
While living in Orange County, he owned and operated a family style restaurant in the Mall of Orange, cooking meals and baking pastries. In later years, he worked for Nestle for 15 years and Bumble Bee Foods for four years, specializing in demand planning, also known as logistics.
He attended Cal State Fullerton, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in History with a minor in Art History. He earned his Master’s degree from the University of Chicago, majoring in Archaeology.
His favorite scripture was taught to him by his five-year-old daughter. When she came home from her first day in kindergarten at a Christian school, she said she learned her first scripture that day. It was Romans 6:23: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Jesus Christ our Lord.” He never forgot that lesson from his little girl.
Brother Grey joined the church while living in Bell, CA at the age of 27. At the time of his death, he was a Priest in the Aaronic Priesthood.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated with his remains being distributed per his family’s wishes.
Commented