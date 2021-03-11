Michael Lee Kurihara, 60, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020 in Fontana.
He was born to mother Setsuko Hayakawa and father George Kurihara in Japan on Jan. 3, 1960.
For more than 25 years he gave his heart and soul to healthcare.
He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, museums, and Disneyland. He was also an avid animal lover, as seen with the care he gave to his rescued dog Luke.
He was the beloved brother to Rick, Bruce, and Brian, and father to Michael. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lisa Anne Kurihara, his stepdaughters Margaret Sawicki and Genna Zangara, and his step grandson Anthony Turner.
His levity and dry wit made him a unique soul. His absence will be felt, but his spirit will not be forgotten.
