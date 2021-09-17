On 08/16/2021, God gained an Angel with the loss of Michael McGinnis.
Michael John McGinnis was born in Long Beach, CA on May 6, 1977. He attended Lafayette Elementary School, Hughes Middle School, Polytechnic High School and Long Beach Community College. After college, he sought a career in fire fighting. Michael was a member of Long Beach Search and Rescue and a firefighter for Compton Fire Department, CalFire and Riverside County Fire Department, where he retired.
After retirement, Michael spent the remainder of his life developing the Fire Academy, Emergency Medical, and Emergency Response pathways at Fontana High School and Chaffey College. He had huge plans to take the program to another level. As a beloved teacher at school, he inspired so many students to become first responders. At the time of his death, he was just getting settled into his new classroom and prepping for a fire engine that was provided for him.
Outside of class, Michael McGinnis was a compassionate father to three girls: Liliana, MacKenzie and Brooklyn. He was a loving husband to Karina. He was a devoted son to Steve and Helen McGinnis and a caring brother to Ryan, Curtis, Melinda, Elisa and Nicole. Lastly, he was hero to so many.
Michael McGinnis was an example of a true leader. He was a mentor, an inspiration to all, and passionate in teaching students about fire technology. He spent numerous hours developing the Fire Technology Program at Fontana Unified School District-Fontana High School and Chaffey College. In addition, Michael McGinnis was heavily involved in our community as vice chair commissioner of the Fontana Parks, Community and Human Services Commission and police volunteer for Fontana Police Department.
He will be deeply missed.
Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at Water of Life Church, 7625 East Avenue, Fontana in the multi-purpose center.
