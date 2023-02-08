Miguel “Mike“ Moreno passed away at the age of 94 on Jan. 15, 2023 in Fontana.
Miguel was born on Sept. 29, 1928 in Arlington, California. He was born to parents Jesus Moreno and Maria Moran. They had six children: Mary, Rudy, Richard, Patricia, Lawrence and of course Miguel.
Miguel later married Isabel Robles and shared 49 years of marriage. They had three children: Mike, Robert, and Yvonne. They expanded the family with 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Miguel was a hardworking man. He worked for Kaiser Steel from 1952-1982.
Throughout his life, Miguel had many accomplishments, some honorable mentions are that he was a U.S. Army veteran and was honorably discharged. He earned an Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars.
Miguel enjoyed listening to Spanish music, traveling and vacationing to Mexico and Jerusalem. He took pride in having the best-looking yard in the neighborhood, always kept a green lawn and well-manicured flowers and trees. He enjoyed watching WWF and doing mechanical work. He was faithful in daily prayers and meditation. He especially loved seeing his family.
Miguel is predeceased by his father and mother, Jesus and Maria Moreno; wife, Isabel Moreno; siblings, Rudy Moreno, Mary Robles, Lawrence Moreno, and Patricia Diaz; and grandchildren, Amber Medrano and Michael Moreno.
In life, Miguel had a charitable spirit and always donated when he could. Some of the charities included The Smile Train, ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), St. Jude's Hospital, WWFA (Water Wells for Africa), CHOC (Children's Hospital of Orange County), Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, Twin Towers 9/11, and the Diocese of San Bernardino.
Services for Miguel will take place on Feb. 10 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation, located at 8277 Juniper Avenue in Fontana, beginning at 10 a.m. Following the services, the Military Honors Ceremony will take place at Riverside National Cemetery, located at 22495 Van Buren Boulevard in Riverside at 2:30 p.m.
Please take a moment of silence in honor of our veteran.
