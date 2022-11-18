Mildred Arlene Follett, aged 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Nov. 10 at her home in Fontana.
Mildred and her late husband, Charles, owned and operated Follett’s Cleaners for more than 20 years, where every customer was greeted with a smile, kind words, and excellent service.
Millie Fletcher and her sister Opal, one year older, were born on a family farm south of Sioux City, Iowa in the year of the Great Depression on Aug. 12.
Millie was fond of relating to friends and neighbors how her primary education took place in a one-room school house. Later, a three-story secondary school for the trades was built that served farm families and their children.
Millie is survived by her dear long-time friend and caregiver, Donna Martin, by neighbors who loved her, by her sister Opal, Lidya Godinez, and by three sons, Forrest, Charles Jr., and Bart and their extended families.
Millie will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 25, followed by gravesite burial at Green Acres Memorial Park, next to her husband Charles.
