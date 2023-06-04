Mishell passed away May 12, 2023, at the age of 60, at St. Jude’s Hospital in Fullerton, California due to a cranial aneurysm.
She was born Nov. 5, 1962, in Fontana to Carter and Dicksie Spolar. She and her sister Kelly attended St. Joseph’s Academy, Palmetto Elementary, Fontana Junior High and graduated from Fontana High School, Mishell in 1980.
Mishell is survived by her son, Christian Spolar and his wife, Michele, in addition to her mother Dicksie and sister Kelly Ennenga.
Mishell was predeceased by her father Carter Spolar, paternal grandparents Anthony and Mildred Spolar, and maternal grandparents James and Evelyn Scoville.
No services are scheduled.
