Nancy Ann Sharik-Visyak, age 80, of Grand Terrace, California entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
She was a long-time resident of Fontana of 43 years until she moved to San Bernardino in 2002, and then residing in Grand Terrace in 2013. Her husband Paul A. Visyak has preceded in death on Feb. 15, 2005 and was happily married for 45 years.
Nancy was born Jan. 16, 1941 in North Versailles Township, Pennsylvania to the parents of Florence Zipfel-Sharik from Winlac, Pennsylvania and Michael Sharik Jr. from North Versailles Township, Pennsylvania.
Nancy married Paul A. Visyak of Glassport, Pa. on Sept. 5, 1959 and moved the next day to Fontana, where he would work as a draftsman for Kaiser Steel, and she was a homemaker to their four children, Mark Visyak from Grand Terrace (preceded in death), Scott Visyak of Indio, twin daughters Cheryl Visyak-Perez of Yucaipa and Sharon Visyak-Bedwell of Cathedral City.
Nancy was an avid bingo player, loved watching the Hallmark Channel, and enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. She had a passion for hummingbirds/owls, and loved the color red.
There were five other siblings in her family, three brothers and two sisters, Michael Sharik lll of Lebanon, New Hampshire, Bernard Sharik from West Mifflin, Pa. (preceded in death), Clifford Sharik of Ruffs Dale, Pa., Janice Sharik from McKeesport, Pa. (preceded in death), and Charlene Sharik-Ader from North Versailles Township, Pa. (preceded in death)
She was blessed with eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington, CA 92316.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.com for the Visyak family. Please leave your memories to "Add a memory" as we are making a keepsake memory album of the life you shared with her.
