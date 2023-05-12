Nancy Cairl Koehler
Nancy Koehler passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the age of 70.
She was born on July 26, 1952 in Saginaw, Michigan. Along with her family, Nancy moved to Fontana in 1959 where her father became a teacher.
In her early years Nancy attended F.U.S.D. Slover Special School as well as Virginia Primrose School. She enjoyed many activities including cooking and bowling.
As an adult, Nancy participated in several programs including Industrial Support Systems, Mentor Network First Step and Fontana Adult School.
Nancy was a member of CrossPointe Church, The Kiwanis Club of Fontana, Kiwanis Aktion Club, AARP, Fontana Woman’s Club and the San Bernardino Emblem Club. She enjoyed attending the City of Fontana’s Above the Limits program.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Rosemary Koehler as well as her sister Nina Koehler Mitchell and brothers-in-law Homer Mitchell and Richard Brooks.
She is survived by her sister Janet Koehler-Brooks and sons Evan and Matthew Brooks of Fontana and step-son Bradley Brooks of Texas, nieces and nephews Gina Alexander and husband Jason of Upland, children Morgan, Madison and Mckinnley, Todd and Amanda Grant of Florida, children Aleida, Gabriella and Emma.
Friends and family members said Nancy was a very loving and giving lady, always finding the best and the positive about everything. She was kind and beautiful and will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at CrossPointe Church at 17244 Randall Avenue, Fontana. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and service at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Green Acres Memorial Garden, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington, 92316.
