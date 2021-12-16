Nancy Jean Schoen, 70, of Fontana lost her battle with cancer on Dec. 5, 2021 with her family by her side.
She was the second of three daughters born in Minneapolis, MN to Donald and Marian Martinson. A 1969 graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis, she was known by classmates as the “sweet and beautiful girl with an unforgettable smile”. She was a talented gymnast and extremely gifted musically, performing in theater and playing as first chair violinist in the orchestra.
At age 20, she moved to Fontana with her family, where she attended San Bernardino Valley College as a music major. On a trip back to Minneapolis, she reunited with Patrick Henry a classmate and soon-to-be love of her life, Glenn Schoen. He followed her back to California, where they married in 1973 and had two children.
Nancy was employed in the banking industry for nearly four decades, where she repeatedly earned yearly top sales awards and eventually became associate vice president of Fontana’s Citibank branch before she retired. Her love for people, “numbers,” and the thought of working with her daughter brought her out of retirement to work as a bookkeeper at Rialto Animal Hospital in Rialto.
Her love of music continued to be a favorite pastime — she played in many orchestras as first and second chair violinist; but her absolute favorite thing in life was to spend time loving and laughing with family, friends, and animals. She will always be remembered as a genuinely beautiful person inside and out — compassionate and thoughtful, silly and fun, fiercely loving, supportive and loyal, whose smile could light up any room and whose kind soul left a lasting imprint in the hearts of all she met.
Nancy is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years Glenn Schoen, children Lisa Norkunas of Fontana and John Schoen of Bloomington, sisters Judy Rollings of Calimesa and Jane Kirst of Rialto, and four grandchildren, Kayla, Nathan, Ella, and Tyler. She is preceded in death by her Dad and Mom, Donald and Marian Martinson. We find peace in knowing she is surrounded now in light and together again with loved ones lost.
Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 20 at Ingold Funeral, 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Nancy can be donated to Skydog Ranch and Sanctuary: https://www.skydogranch.org/donate
