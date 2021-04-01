Nellie Renova, 88, lifetime resident of Fontana, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones into eternal rest on March 20, 2021.
She was born to Antonio and Ruth Alaniz in January 1933 and shared a life of beautiful memories with her four beloved sisters and one brother, Theresa Castellanos, Loli Valdepena, Mary Renova, Jenny Flores-deceased and Antonio Alaniz-deceased.
She married her husband Ernest Renova in 1953 and were blessed with seven children, David Renova, Robert Renova-deceased, Cecelia Renova, Ernest Renova Jr.-deceased, Tina Morales-husband Vince, Monica Renova Amador-husband Albert and Ruben Renova. She had 19 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and many more adopted grandchildren as well. Ernest her husband preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 1993.
She will be forever cherished in the lives of her devoted children, family members, her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Fontana Kaiser Palliative and Hospice Care for their amazing care and compassion.
Nellie’s Mass will be held on April 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at:
St. Mary’s Church - masks are required
16550 Jurupa Avenue
Fontana, CA 92337
Burial will be held immediately following at 12:30 p.m. at:
Green Acres Memorial Park
11715 Cedar Avenue
Bloomington, CA 92316.
