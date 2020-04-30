Obituary - Nicole Nesbit Apr 30, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nicole Nesbit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nicole Nesbit passed away on April 25, 2020.She was a wife, a mother of four, and a loving grandmother.No arrangements have been made at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Online Poll What has been the most difficult adjustment during the coronavirus pandemic for you? You voted: Being stuck at home Not seeing friends and family Having to wear masks Not working -- finances No church Shopping difficulties Other Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesS.B. County officials are investigating complaints regarding non-essential businesses which are staying openWill gigantic music festivals take place in Fontana in August?Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on April 24Police conduct homicide investigation in San Bernardino after 44-year-old man is killedTwo suspects are arrested after allegedly stealing items from Fontana store on April 24All Stater Bros. locations will extend their operating hours until 11 p.m.Social distancing works; San Bernardino County has not seen an extreme surge in coronavirus casesFood distribution event is held in Ontario on April 24City of Fontana will lose millions of dollars due to coronavirus pandemicDriver dies in crash after allegedly participating in street race in San Bernardino Images Videos CommentedS.B. County officials are investigating complaints regarding non-essential businesses which are staying open (8)UPDATE: San Bernardino County clarifies its order regarding face covering outside the home and electronic-only religious services (2)How strongly should county's order to wear face coverings be enforced? (2)Many non-essential businesses in Fontana are not complying with state order (2)Rep. Torres claims Trump is trying to ease social distancing guidelines without proper test data (2)Road work begins on Interstate 15 in Fontana and Rialto areas (1)Motorcyclist is killed in traffic collision in eastern Fontana on April 21; man is identified (1)Boy's bicycle is stolen, but Fontana officers give him a new one (1)Man and woman are arrested after they allegedly robbed Fontana store and rammed police vehicles while their young child was in their car (1)City of Fontana seeks federal grant to improve roads and increase student safety near Etiwanda High School (1) Today's e-Edition Fontana Herald News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Herald News Twitter Follow us on Facebook fontanaheraldnews
