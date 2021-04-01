Nina Koehler Mitchell, 73, passed away from COVID related complications on Jan. 28, 2021 at San Antonio Hospital, in Upland, California.
Nina was born on Sept. 23, 1947 to parents Charles and Rosemary Koehler in Saginaw, Michigan.
She attended local schools and graduated from Fontana High School, class of 1965. Nina continued her education at Chaffey College and became a registered nurse. Her career spanned more than 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Nina is survived by her husband of 30 years, Homer Mitchell, as well as daughter Gina Alexander and husband Jason and grandchildren, Morgan, Madison and McKinnley and son Todd Grant and wife Amanda and grandchildren, Aleida, Gabriella, and Emma. She was loved by many grandchildren including Shelby Mitchell, Shane and Shirell Morgan, Michael and Crystal Dugan, Eric, Lindsey and Brittney Mitchell, Crystal Adams, Aubrey, Brooke and Zoey Mitchell, and K.C. Morgan as well as great-grandchildren, Pasiley and Dawson Morgan, Angelina, Ethan, Mikenzi, Arriah, and Ian Dugan, Everly Morgan, and Jackson and Jacob Mitchell.
She is also survived by sisters, Janet Koehler-Brooks and Nancy Koehler, as well as nephews Evan and Matthew Brooks, and Bradley Brooks.
Nina was known for her Christian spirit, kindness and generosity. For several years she volunteered gathering and delivering food to those in need. Her many hobbies included sewing and quilting. She recently made and donated facial masks to all those requesting them.
Nina was an active member of the Brethren in Christ Church in Upland and resided in Alta Loma. Planning church luncheons was one of her favorite activities.
A celebration of life will be held at The Brethren in Christ Church at 845 W. Arrow Highway, Upland on Friday, April 9 at 10 a.m. Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington is entrusted with final arrangements.
Commented