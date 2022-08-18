Oda Jensen Frorup passed from this life to the next on July 26, 2022, 10 days after her 93rd birthday.
Oda was born on July 16, 1929. She grew up on a farm in Gimlinge, Denmark with her parents, Kristian and Gudrun Jensen and sister, Tove. She married her husband, Eric Frorup on Feb. 12, 1955, after which they sailed to start a new life in the United States.
They started in Iowa, but soon moved to Fontana and lived in the same home for 64 years. They raised three children, Leila, Kim and Benny, were grandparents to seven children, Brianna, Shannon, Adrian, Paul-Eric, Jacob, Olivia and Naomi, and great-grandparents to three children, Theodore, Warren and Owen.
Oda’s husband, Eric, died on Sept. 28, 1979. She began a new working life at Citrus Care and made many good friends while there.
Oda loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She kept in touch with family and friends from her childhood, writing letters the old fashioned way. When she finally received an iPad, she very much enjoyed using the Facetime feature and looked forward to both regular and surprise calls. She loved and was loved by her church family whom she worshipped with, served with and participated with in many events, those of joy and those of sorrow.
While living in her home for 64 years, Oda developed close relationships with her neighbors. They would get together regularly for coffee, meals, holidays and birthdays. Children became friends and played together. Help was offered before it was requested. She recognized how fortunate she was to live her life with them. They became family.
Oda’s family feels blessed to have had her as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the best role model to guide us in how to become a kind and generous human being. We all miss her physical presence, but look forward to her welcoming smile in the future.
A memorial service will be held for Oda on Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 17220 Merrill Avenue, Fontana.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests a donation in her honor to her church home and family of more than 60 years and the ministries they and she support. Gifts can be mailed to: Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 727, Fontana, CA 92335.
Commented