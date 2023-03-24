Ora Mae Woolley passed away at the age of 82 in the city of Rancho Cucamonga.
Ora Mae was born on Nov. 17, 1940 in Hemet to parents Harold Cozine and Juanita Jordan. Ora Mae’s siblings included Eugene Cozine, Paul Cozine, and Roger Cozine and Twyla (Nikki) Robertson.
Ora Mae and family moved to San Bernardino County in 1976. Soon Ora Mae made a family of her own. She married Max T. Woolley in 1958. They shared 43 years of marriage. Together, they had two children, Martin T. Woolley and Teresa Hall. They expanded their family tree with the addition of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was a waitress at Toll House Café for many years and loved bingo and spending time with her family.
Ora Mae has now joined her parents and the rest of her siblings in spirit. The rest of her family will miss her dearly.
Commented