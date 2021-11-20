Pamela Anne Smallwood, 68, was guided peacefully home in Barco, N.C. on Nov. 8, 2021. She greets her husband Thomas Smallwood, her parents Evelyn and Harold Runkle, her sister, Rhonda and two brothers, Frank, and John.
Pamela was born in Cleveland, Ohio but considered California home, where she was raised. After her high school and college studies, Pamela entered teaching. She loved it and eventually become a popular and successful educator in the California school system. In more recent years, Pamela and Thomas enjoyed a quiet retirement life in eastern North Carolina. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
Pamela’s survivors include one daughter, Erica A. Giustina of Alabama; one son, Tommy Smallwood of California; four grandsons, Trevor Smallwood, Trestan, Breyden, and Ashton Giustina; one granddaughter, Isabella Giustina; four sisters, Sherry Watkins, Sheena Wellington, Memory Burkitt, and Princess Zipke, all of California; and several other relatives, friends, and former students.
The family will honor Pamela’s plans for cremation and her request for no memorial services. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome, via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
Commented