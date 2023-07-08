Patricia Ann Harrison passed away at the age of 81 in Fontana on June 17, 2023.
Patricia was born on Feb. 8, 1942 in Ohio. She was born to parents Darrel Young and Dorothy McLeod. She had two siblings, Jim Young and Myrna Cramblett.
Patricia had three children: Sharon Georgi, Kenneth Harrison and Robert Harrison. She had 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Patricia shared a domestic partnership with Paul Porter for 17 years.
Patricia retired from Kaiser Hospital in Fontana after 29 years of service. Patricia was someone who enjoyed her spare time activities such as quilting, baking, cooking, dancing and spending time with family.
Patricia’s family would like to bring attention to two organizations that are particularly special to them: Doctors Hospice of California and the Cancer Society. Any contributions to those organizations would be appreciated.
