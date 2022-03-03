Patricia Ann Mendoza (née Mendez), a child of God, was called by the Holy Spirit into the presence of Our Savior, Jesus Christ on Feb. 17, 2022 to conclude 66 years of a life full of faith, love, selflessness, and perseverance.
She committed the entirety of her being to her precious son Paul Anthony Rodriguez, her baby Isabella Elizabeth Mendoza, and her beloved grandchildren Elijah Rodriguez and Luna Rodriguez.
Beloved “Mom” and “Grandma Pat” will be dearly remembered for her unconditional love, faith, and kindness, just as her father Gustavo Reina Mendez is remembered to this day.
Our dearest Pat will be deeply missed by her large and loving family, including mom Dora Mendez; husband Manuel Mendoza; loving sisters and brother, nieces and nephews, and her “Greats”: Valerie, Vanessa, and J.J. Aguilar; Rebecca, Peter, Valentin and Santino Zamora; Tisha, Tony, Nick, Anthony and Michelle Trabucco; Gussie, Atoya, Christian, Brandt, Nicole and Sadie, and Aubrey Mendez; and Lorie, Jim, Ava, and Ivy Rose Collins. She will be with us in our hearts, always love abides.
Pat was born in 1955 and raised in Chino, CA by Dora and Gustavo Mendez in the love of the Lord. She praised the Lord by attending Chino Congregational Church and First Assembly of God. Later, she attended Calvary Chapel Golden Springs. Her faith sustained her through all the trials of her life and she trusted fervently in God until the very end. She will be with us in our hearts, always love abides.
As well as an adoring mother and grandmother, Pat was also a well-respected professional of exemplary caliber. Beginning in 1986, Pat served 17 years in childcare at Claremont Unified School District as a Program Specialist and Site Supervisor of Child Development Programs. She pursued the study of Early Childhood Education and was certified by the High/Scope Educational Research Foundation as a Trainer with endorsement in the High/Scope Preschool Educational Approach in 1998. She went on to earn her administrative credentials in Business Management of Early Childhood Education at UCLA Anderson School of Business in 2002. She continued her study of Child Development at the University of La Verne (ULV), earning a bachelor of science degree in the subject. While serving as a Chairwoman for the San Gabriel/Pomona Valley Child Development Consortium from 2003-2007, she graduated with a master's degree in Education from ULV in 2005. She put her education and credentials to practical service by working for 12 years as Director of the Child Development Program in the Lawndale Elementary School District, and as Director of the Children's Center at Orange Coast College. She had a God-given mind that sought to understand the hearts of children, their capacity for learning, and their potential for growth. She committed her whole life to these things, the most precious of God’s gifts. She inspired both of her own children to follow in her footsteps, with careers of their own in education. She will be with us in our hearts, always love abides.
The service in celebration of her blessed life will be held on Monday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Pomona, followed by a burial service at 2:30 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 1240 W. G Street, Ontario. Her favorite color was teal blue, and all guests are invited to wear a shade of the color blue to her service, in her honor and memory. She will be with us in our hearts, love abides always.
Commented