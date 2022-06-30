Patricia Wakefield of Fontana passed away on June 15, 2022 at the age of 92.
Patricia was born in New Castle, Indiana on Oct. 15, 1929 to parents Erbie and Lucille Devine.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Farris Wakefield, her parents, sisters Doris and Sharon and her son Michael.
She moved to California in 1950 with her husband Jesse Farris Wakefield, whom she married in Indiana in 1948. She worked in a local doctor’s office before starting a job with the Colton School District, where she eventually retired. After retirement she became a volunteer for Kaiser Hospital. She enjoyed bowling, camping, traveling and spending time with her friends.
