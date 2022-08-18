Paul Rodger Bernard passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2022 at his home in Mead, Colorado surrounded by his family.
He was born in San Jose, California on April 2, 1940 to Henry and Elizabeth Bernard. He married Peggy Albright on Feb. 21, 1961. They had three sons.
He spent most of his life in California. He had a heavy equipment tire business, P. B. Tire Service Inc. for many years in Fontana.
Paul was a very loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved hunting, family gatherings and traveling.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years; sons Paul Edward Bernard, Patrick Wayne Bernard and wife Teresa; grandchildren Anthony Bernard and wife Tanya, Benjamin Bernard, Dylan Bernard, and Amanda Bernard; great-grandchildren Seth Bernard, Alex Bernard and Zoey Bernard; along with many nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by infant son Phillip Henry Bernard; parents Henry and Elizabeth; and sisters Beverly Brenna, Shirley Dailey, LaVern Mehan, Marie Kavie and Betty Ann Gonzales.
Celebration of life will be located at Calvary Baptist Church, 9444 Mango Avenue in Fontana on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Organization of Rare Disorders website at https://rarediseases.org/
