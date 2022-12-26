June 20, 1927 - Dec. 8, 2022
Phyllis L. Wettergreen was born on June 20, 1927 in Bridgewater, South Dakota to parents George and Anna Presuhn. She had one younger brother Vernon Presuhn. Anna died when Phyllis was only 9 years old. Phyllis was raised by her uncle and aunt, Abraham and Clara (Scharffenberg) Aamlid along with their children Shirley Aamlid Donnelly and Robert Aamlid.
She graduated from Bridgewater High School and worked for many years in the Bridgewater Post Office.
In 1960, Phyllis married Harris V. Wettergreen and moved to Fontana. They were blessed with two children, David and Carolyn.
Phyllis was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed family vacations, especially driving trips back to South Dakota each summer.
Phyllis also had a strong faith. She was a lifelong member and leader of Gloria Dei Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fontana. Phyllis was president of the Women of ELCA for many years.
Phyllis was a teacher’s aide for the Fontana Unified School District for several years. She loved working with children and is fondly remembered by students of all ages. Phyllis will be remembered for her unconditional kindness and compassion for others.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents George and Anna Presuhn, husband Harris Wettergreen, brother Vernon Presuhn, Robert Aamlid and Shirley Donnelly, Abraham and Clara Aamlid.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Carolyn and John Burton, David and Amy Wettergreen; grandchildren: Michael and Shannon Dyell, Damien and Amber Dyell, Lindsay and Ryan Berry, Sara Wettergreen; and eight great-grandchildren, as well as her BFF, Diane Duckett.
