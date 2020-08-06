Phyllis Tudor, aka "Red" as she was known in her later years for her flaming red hair, was born in New Castle, PA to Mabel Hardman and Glenn Ivey on Dec 6, 1929. She moved to St David, AZ, where she graduated valedictorian of her high school class in 1947. A natural beauty and a talented singer, she performed publicly with the famous Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians orchestra.
She married Navy veteran Robert “Van” Lee in St. David, AZ and brought two sons and a daughter into the world: Wayne Lee of Kennesaw, GA., Robert Lee of Rome, GA., and Victoria Benigno of Hesperia, CA. Over the next 70+ years she lived in several southern California cities and outlived her husbands, including Dr. Keith Sanders of Rialto and Ernest Tudor of Fontana.
In the mid-1960s, she became involved in the Fontana Rialto Elks Lodge 2013 and through the years was elected to President of the Elks Emblem Club three times. With her leadership well established, she was elected the lodge’s first female Exalted Ruler in 2009-10. She worked tirelessly to merge old customs with more modern elements and is remembered by all as funny, caring, giving and very involved.
She loved sewing, gardening roses, her Shih Tzu dogs and cooking holiday family meals. She was a voracious reader of romance novels. Her last twilight years were occupied in the caring and happy companionship of fellow Elk Gene McMahon of Oxnard, CA.
Phyllis enjoyed the support of a large loving family, including three brothers and a sister; Don Kelley of Yorba Linda, CA., David Kelley (deceased), Kenneth Kelley of Maryville, IL., and Kathleen Kelley of Fortuna, CA. and was often their confidant.
Her eight grandchildren are Eric Lee of Forsyth, GA., Patrick Lee of Macomb, MI., Adrianne Nelson of Sagle, ID., Jennifer Arnett of Dallas, GA., Jessica Lee of Rome, GA., Johanna Calhoun of Kingston, GA., Megan Beck of Crestline, CA., and Ryan Smith of Hesperia, CA.
Her 17 great-grandchildren are Mackenzie Copeland of Duluth, GA., Merri, Tanner Lee of Forsyth, GA., Edward, Charlotte and Caroline Lee of MaComb, MI., Abigail Ludolph of Sagle, ID., Isaac Nelson, Rebekah Nelson of Sagle, ID., Shawn, Camryn, Emily Arnett of Dallas, GA., McKenna, Ava Lee of Rome, GA., Madelyn, Jacob Calhoun of Kingston, GA., and Bella Beck of Crestline, CA.
In 2016 she was involved in an auto accident and subsequently suffered a stroke. She moved to the Foremost Senior Retirement Resort in Hesperia, where she resided until God called her home on July 18, 2020.
Her wishes were for no mourning, but to be simply remembered by friends and family. As such her funeral services will be private with only immediate family present. Friends and family are encouraged to honor her memory with a tribute donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
