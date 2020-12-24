Dec. 19, 1940 – Dec. 20, 2020
Rachel was born on Dec. 19, 1940 to Joseph and Velma Marin. She passed away on Dec. 20, 2020.
Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Velma Marin, her brother, Joseph G. Marin, her loving husband, Andrew Jacobson, and her son, Donald A. Cluett.
Rachel is survived by her three children, Velma aka Mala Vernon (Phillip), Roberta Wynashe and Robert Wynashe (Sharmaine). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Nateasha, Joseph, Nathanael, Joshua, and Jessikah, her great-grandson, Jyrome, and a host of family and friends.
Rachel will be laid to rest in a private internment with her loving husband Andrew at the Riverside National Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, we will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Rachel’s honor to the Washington Family Manor, 2235 N. Arrowhead Avenue, Rialto, CA 92377, who provided loving care the last four years of her life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.