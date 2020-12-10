Ralph B. Krohn, 76, of Fontana passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 with his loving wife and son by his side.
Ralph was born to parents Albert Max Krohn and Delores Elizbeth Krohn on May 13, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois. Ralph graduated from Fontana High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
In 1978, Ralph started his own business called “The Woodpecker Custom Cabinets” and for 20 years he created beautiful, master crafted cabinets. After 20 years, he sold his business to his youngest son and received emergency teaching credentials to become a high school woodshed teacher, where he touched many young men’s lives and taught them life skills. Together they built and installed complete kitchen and bathroom cabinets for nine homes for Habitat for Humanity.
After retiring in 2009, he turned his love of woodworking into beautiful pieces of art which included scrolling and wood carvings. Through God’s inspiration he shared the love of his Lord and Savior by creating inspirational pieces of art which he shared with others who simply needed to be uplifted or whom had touched his life in some way. Ralph was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
Ralph married the love of his life in 1965 and was happily married for 55 years. Ralph and Betty shared a unique and admirable relationship. Ralph’s main purpose in life was to show his love for Betty each and every day, which he did just that and more! They enjoyed camping, shopping together, and looking at God’s beauty all around them. Pismo Beach was their special place to share together, long walks on the beach, finding seashells, watching the beautiful butterflies, and enjoying the beautiful sunsets hand in hand.
Ralph is survived by wife Betty Ann Krohn and sons Ralph Krohn (Lynette) and Jeffrey Krohn. Ralph is also survived by grandson Joshua Krohn (Kim) and granddaughters Jessica Krohn, Allyson Krohn, and Madyson Krohn. Ralph was a proud papa to three great-grandsons, Rylan Krohn, Solomon Krohn, and Micah Krohn, and two more great-grandsons on the way, Liam Mortenson and Judah Krohn.
Ralph was predeceased by parents Albert and Delores, brother Albert G. Krohn, sister-in-law Diane Krohn, and sister Nancy Ann Adkins.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial to be held in January 2021, date to be determined; contact the family for more information on this.
