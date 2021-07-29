May 1, 1952 ~ July 20, 2021 (age 69)
Former long-time Fontana and Bloomington resident Randy Ray Garber, Sr. returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 20, 2021, due to complications from a valiant battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Garber, Sr., his mother, Henrietta Garber, and twin grandsons, Randy Garber III and Joshua Garber. He is survived by his sweetheart wife of 51 years, Melanie Bush Garber; his six children – Randy Garber, Jr. (Krissy) of Gilbert, AZ; Shannon Sheehan (Patrick) of Las Vegas, NV; Erin Spears (Kindle) of Clifton, AZ; Ryan Garber (Meagan) of Overton, NV; Seana Aivaz (Jason) of Henderson, NV; and Todd Garber (Karalee) of Tempe, AZ; 25 grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Arlene Duke of Kerrville, TX; his brother, Melvin Garber, Jr., of Fontana; and his dog, Cleo. Above all, Randy leaves behind a legacy.
He was a man whose heart belonged to the Lord, his family, and his friends. Born on May 1, 1952, in Fontana, Randy attended Fontana High School, where he was a star baseball player, graduating in 1970. That is also where he met Melanie, his high school sweetheart. Randy and Melanie were married in 1970 and sealed for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles Temple on Nov. 14, 1978. Shortly after graduating from high school, Randy would begin his life as a union Ironworker, a career to which he devoted his life for the next 38 years -- first in Southern California and later Nevada -- before retiring in 2010 to spend his remaining years with his family.
Randy’s great passions in life were his family, service, and golf. Randy served as the Bishop of the Bloomington Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1985-1990 but held a number of other callings over his life wherein he served the Lord and his fellow man. An avid traveler, Randy loved nothing more than traveling with his family. Only a month prior to his passing, in the middle of receiving treatment for relapsed Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Randy took several members of his immediate and extended family on an RV camping trip to Yellowstone National Park where lifelong memories were made. Randy will be remembered by generations for his quick wit, fierce loyalty, and his Garber tacos.
To accommodate the many family, friends, and loved ones expected to come and say their “see you laters”, two visitations will be held at the Logandale Nevada Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 2555 St Joseph Street, Logandale NV, 89021. The visitation dates and times are Friday, July 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 31 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. His memorial service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31. Eulogies will be delivered by two of his best friends: Bill Freeman of Fontana and Allen Terry, formerly of Fontana, now residing in St. George, Utah. A family graveside service will follow at Logandale Cemetery, prior to his interment. The chapel service will be broadcast live on Facebook. Please check Melanie’s FB page or Moapa Valley Mortuary, 5090 N. Moapa Valley Blvd, PO Box 797 Logandale, NV 89021, Tel: 1-702-398-3600. Please feel free to post a tribute to Randy at https://www.virginvalleymortuary.com/obituary/Randy-GarberSr
