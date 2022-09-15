Raul Magallón, Jr. passed away in Fontana on Aug. 28 at the age of 48.
He was born in Los Angeles on June 2, 1974 to parents Maria Alicia Magallón and Raul Magallón, Sr. He grew up with siblings Michael Magallón and Milton Magallón.
He was a resident of Fontana for many years. Raul was a car enthusiast and worked as an auto body technician for several years.
He is survived by daughters Monique Magallón and Bianca Magallón; mother Maria Alicia Magallón and father Raul Magallón, Sr.; and brothers Michael Magallón and Milton Magallón.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Moments of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. at Fontana Mortuary Chapel, 8030 Mango Avenue, Fontana. All services conclude at the chapel.
Commented