Richard D. Preston, a long time resident of Yucaipa and Fontana, passed away Oct. 23 at the age of 80.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, JoAnn and his children Barbara (Ron) Bray, Donald (Mary), Robert (Cathy), James (Kim) and Joe (Sharon), as well as 13 grandchildren, Brytney, Bryan, Danielle, Thomas, Chelsey, Julia, Sydney, Jenna, Camryn, Sara, Katie, Jordyn and Rachel and six great-grandchildren Gavin, Kylie, Pyper, Travis, Maverick and Audrey.
Preston attended West Randall Elementary, Fontana Junior High School and Fontana High School. He was active in St. Joseph Parish for 30 years and created an active school wide sports program at St. Joseph Academy. He was also very active in Elks Little League as a coach and board member. He played baseball his entire life up until the pandemic, finishing his career with slow pitch softball at Hemet Senior League, where he was in their Hall of Fame.
Preston was active in his parish at St. Francis in Yucaipa, after moving there in 1992, establishing a food pantry for needy families, offering marriage preparation to 300 Catholic couples and building homes in Mexico on a mission trip with the parish. He was a lifelong member of Knights of Columbus Fontana 3041.
Richard was beloved by his family.
