Richard "Dickie" William Cardosi went home to his Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Fontana at the age of 87.
Richard was born in New Brighton, Pennsylvania to Henry and Elizabeth Cardosi on Dec. 14, 1935. He was the youngest of six children. He had one sister, Marianna "Mimi" Cardosi and five brothers, Leonard Cardosi, Samuel Cardosi, Henry "Nick" Cardosi, and William "Bill" Cardosi.
After graduating high school, Dickie enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after completing four years of service. He then used his GI bill to fund his college education. He attended Olivet College in Michigan and graduated with a Bachelor's degree. Later, he would earn his Master's degree in Education from Pepperdine University in California.
Dickie moved to California in 1962 and would call it home for the rest of his life. He met the love of his life, Marilyn at Frisbee Junior High School in Rialto; he was a P.E. teacher and Marilyn was the school secretary. Later (1995), Dickie would retire from the Rialto Unified School District after completing 34 years of service as an educator.
At the age of 40, Dick married Marilyn on August 6, 1976 and he was immediately blessed with three children, Robin (13), David (11), and Rus (9) – Marilyn's children from her previous marriage. Two years later, Dickie and Marilyn would welcome their son, William "Billy" Cardosi to the world.
Dickie grew up a devout Catholic and completed all the sacraments of the faith. It was important to him to instill his values to the next generation. He faithfully led his family to St. Joseph's Catholic Church every week and offered rest and hospitality to several pastors, including Father Mel who affectionately called Dickie, "Sprout."
Dickie's faith contributed to his compassionate spirit. He remained extremely generous through consistently donating to charities and non-profit organizations such as: St. Jude Children's Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, and American Cancer Society. He was also quick to help family and friends if ever and whenever they needed him.
In his younger years, Dickie was extremely athletic and enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and golf. His enthusiasm for sports eventually led him to coaching. He coached several years of baseball, but he is best known for his tenure as the varsity boys' basketball coach at Eisenhower High School in Rialto. He led the Eagles to their first three Citrus Belt League Championships and the CIF playoffs almost every year of his coaching career (1975-1982); and to commemorate his accomplished coaching career, Coach Dick Cardosi was inducted into the 2012 Rialto City Sports Hall of Fame.
Although Dickie retired from coaching after seven years, he never grew tired of sports — especially Pittsburgh sports. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan, and his influence was so strong that his sons, David and Billy also remain passionate about Pittsburgh football and baseball.
Dickie had many friends and thoroughly enjoyed their company. For many years, he was an active member of the Lions Club, the Elks Lodge, the American Legion, and the Fontana Investment Group. It was his involvement in these organizations that helped support the already strong bonds he had with so many within the community.
Traveling was a great pastime of Dickie's. It gave him a sense of pride and pleasure to provide different experiences for Marilyn and his family as they traveled the world together. Whether it was a vacation on the Jersey Shore with his brother, Bill's family, an exciting journey through Italy with Marilyn, exploring the Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio with David and Billy, or a quick ride to Las Vegas to see Barry Manilow, he found great joy in making memories with his wife, family, and friends.
Dickie slowed down significantly after losing Marilyn to breast cancer on Nov. 16, 2006. Yet, his passion for watching and talking about professional and college sports remained strong. Still, it was Kaiser High School athletics that would cause him to pace sidelines, sit courtside, and occasionally correct officials.
Watching and talking sports always delighted Dickie, but his greatest blessing was his family. Whether it was watching a game with Billy and David, enjoying a home cooked meal made by Reyna or Ann, being tucked into bed by Aylish, or playing games with Meagan, Hannah, and Hunter, Dickie was most at peace when surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Billy and Reyna Cardosi, Fontana; David and Ann Halbrook, Victorville; Rus Miller, Redlands; and a daughter and son-in-law, Robin and JJ McMullen, Victorville; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral Mass was scheduled for Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church. Ingold Funeral and Cremation, Fontana, was in charge of arrangements.
