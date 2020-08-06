On Friday, July 31, 2020, God called his servant home. Richard Henry Adams passed away at the age of 80 at San Antonio Hospital in Upland, California.
Richard was born on Sept. 10, 1939 in Hulbert, Arkansas. He was the son of the late Ida Bell Clemons and Leonard Adams. Richard was happily married to his beautiful wife Joyce Calhoun Adams for 56 years and they had four children together: Richard Jr., Ronald, Cory and Ulaunda. Richard was also a grandfather to three granddaughters, Candace Joy Levesque, Corena Nicole Adams and Nya Soleil Ballard, and grandson Noah Cross Ballard. He was a community leader, a sports enthusiast, and an African American Hall of Fame inductee.
Richard graduated from Wonder High School in West Memphis, Arkansas. He attended Shorter Junior College in North Little Rock, where he obtained an Associate's Degree in General Science. At Shorter Junior College, he lettered in football, track, tennis, and golf. He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from Arkansas Agricultural Mechanical Normal College (AM&N), now called University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). A year later he gained his certification in Modern Math and Metrics at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
After graduating from college, Richard worked for the Crittenden County School District in West Memphis. He taught mathematics and coached both track and football. While teaching in West Memphis, he was promoted to chairman of the mathematics department. He was also an active member of Arkansas Education Association and Recreation Director of the Upward Bound Project at Southern Baptist College in Arkansas. He was an award recipient of both Who's Who among High School Educators and Leaders of American Secondary Educators.
In the 1970s, Richard was recruited by Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, Illinois and retired from the Arkansas School District. At Caterpillar he worked as a machinist, line inspector, and assembler. He became very active in the community, working for Peoria Citizen Committee for Economic Opportunity Inc., where he served as Operational Manager of the Peoria Area Food Bank until retirement. During this time he also worked in marketing for the Community Gardening Farm Program, served as a Boy Scout leader with Boy Scouts of America, worked with Habitat for Humanity, and served as a board member of the Illinois State African American Hall of Fame Museum in Peoria, Illinois. He worked as a tutor for District 150, a counselor for Howett Street Christian Church, a 4-H Leader for the Peoria County 4-H Program, President of the Parent Teacher Association of Peoria Franklin School, and served on the Title I Parent Advisory Board of District 150. He organized several hunger marches, including the nationally and internationally recognized "Hands Across America Hunger Campaign." He served as President of the Progressive Golf Club Association and enjoyed recreational activities including golf, fishing, billiards and tennis.
Richard served as Vice-President of the Greenway Society, where he participated with on-the-ground enhancement activities such as clean-ups, trail-building, and habitat restoration protecting native habitats and species through conservation, enhancing recreational opportunities, and providing outdoor education programs.
Richard accepted Jesus Christ in his life at an early age. He joined the Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Arkansas under the leadership of Reverend Clarence M. Bowles. After moving to Peoria, Illinois, he joined the First United Methodist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Timothy Bias for many years. He was a faithful member and helped with ushering and hosting and played a strong leadership role in the church.
In 2010, Richard and Joyce moved from Peoria to Fontana to be closer to their daughter Ulaunda and son-in-law Timothy Ballard. who resided in Encino at the time. They joined another First United Methodist church in Rialto under the leadership of Rev. Jose Vindel. Until his health started to decline, Richard remained active at the First United Methodist Church, where he became involved in everything from preparing meals to selling firecrackers during the 4th of July. He was a host, head of the usher committee, a youth counselor and Sunday school participant.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Leonard Adams and Ida Belle Martin, step-father John Todd Clemons, four brothers -- Sammy Gene, Leslie Clemons, Harold Clemons and Larry Adams, and three sisters -- Irma Johnson, Sylvia Clemons and Lovie Denise Clemons.
Richard is survived by three sisters: Shirley Conley of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Patricia McMillian of Long Beach, California, Linda Flannigan of Chicago, Illinois and three brothers -- Carlton Adams of Grand Prairie, Texas, Neely Clemons of Chicago, Illinois, William Marvin Clemons of Converse, Texas, brother Eric Adams, sister Terry Adams, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
