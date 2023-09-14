May 8, 1931 – Sept. 9, 2023
Richard John Anderson (age 92) peacefully passed away on Sept. 9, 2023.
Richard was born to John Edward and Viola Ruth Anderson on May 8, 1931, in Duluth, Minnesota. He had one brother (Kenneth Anderson) and one Sister (Evelyn Setter).
Richard married the love of his life, Barbara Fasbender, on July 21, 1951. Richard and Barbara had one daughter, Beverly. Beverly and her husband Allen blessed them with three grandchildren, Jeff (Erin), Rochelle (Alex) and Jessica. Their posterity continued to grow with eight great-grandchildren (Kaitlyn, Kaleb, Kylie, Andrea, Tyler, Hadley, Ella and Colton). Their family was their greatest joy in life!
Richard worked for the Duluth Railway from 1949-1952. In 1952, Richard and Barbara loaded up their 1948 Chrysler New Yorker and a trailer and moved to Fontana, where Richard worked at Kaiser Steel until 1983.
Richard spent his retirement enjoying his lapidary hobby and he and Barbara were members of the Kaiser Rock Club. Richard and Barbara were well known throughout the community for their volunteer work with the Fontana Unified School District, the Fontana Police Department, Fontana Gridiron Club, National Night Out, Neighborhood Watch and as a senior volunteer for the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. He was always available to bring his tools to help a neighbor or friend.
Richard will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but we know there is a great Heavenly Reunion and Richard and Barbara are “Together Again”.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents, his sister Evelyn and her husband Harold, his sister-in-law Corrine, and his grandson Jeff Terry.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the Log Lane Chapel, 115 W 2000 S Washington, Utah.
A graveside service will be held following the Viewing at the Washington City Cemetery, 300 N 300 E, Washington, Utah.
A luncheon will be served at the Chapel following the graveside service.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Meadows of Escalante and Zions Way Hospice for their professional and loving care of our father and grandfather.
Condolences can be shared online at McMillanMortuary.com
