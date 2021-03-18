Richard Lee Harger, 64, of Fontana passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Rick was born in Tempe Arizona. As a small child his family moved to Fontana.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Burton and Barbara Harger and his sister Lois Berry.
Rick leaves behind his beloved wife, Robin Ragone-Harger and five children, Brandi, Tony, David, Jonathan and Amy as well as seven grandchildren. Rick also leaves behind his sisters Linda Cahail, Judy Adams, Eloise Harger and Cheryl Spoonmore and many extended family members.
Rick was an Army veteran who served with pride. He was employed as a security guard and locksmith prior to his death.
Rick will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, a wonderful father and friend. Although he was a man of few words, when words were spoken, it was sure to be a really great conversation.
Memorial service will be held on March 27 at Fontana Mortuary.
