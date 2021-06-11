Richard “Ricardo” V. Holguin, 83, of Fontana and Fort Mohave, Arizona, passed away on May 15, 2021 in Rancho Cucamonga.
He was born on April 11, 1938 to Luisa M. Villa and Apolonio C. Holguin in El Paso, Texas. Growing up, he had seven siblings: Robert, Chelo, Polo, Mary, Cecillia, George, and Dolores.
Richard met and married the love of his life, Emma, whom he shared 29 years of marriage with before her tragic passing. Together, they had four beautiful children: Sandra Paredes, Priscilla Holguin, Richard Holguin, and Michael Holguin.
Richard was a retired certified grocer, and known to be a fantastic truck driver. His greatest achievement in his life would be his loving family, whom he cherished dearly. Richard liked boating and would frequently go fishing. He loved watching football as well as other sports. Richard’s fitness was a priority, and he would frequent the gym and go out running to stay fit.
Richard is survived by his four children, Sandra, Priscilla, Richard, and Michael, as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Emma, and his siblings Chelo, Robert, and Polo. Richard was loved by all who knew him, and will truly be missed.
A memorial service for Richard will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Ingold Funeral and Cremation, Fontana.
