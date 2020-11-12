On Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Richard Benjamin Villalobos, our beloved brother, husband and uncle, joined his mother and father and other loved ones who are now by his side.
Richard was born and raised in the East Los Angeles area. At the age of 18, Richard enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Shipping out that same year, he served two combat tours in Vietnam, where he sustained injuries and received the Purple Heart for his wounds.
He was a 30-year resident of the City of Fontana.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Janice; four sisters, Loretta Salas, Elsie Bojorquez, Lydia Ramirez, and Patricia Salas; three brothers, Adrian Patrick Salas, Anthony Martin Salas, and Albert Louis Salas; and many other relatives, including Stephanie, Richard, and Gabriel Bojorquez and Michael and Mathew Martinez.
Funeral arrangements are on Nov. 27 from noon to 12:30 p.m., private services for the immediate family; 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., public viewing; 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., religious services followed by interment. The services are at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3520 E. Washington Street in Colton.
