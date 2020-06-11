Ricky Lee Welch, known by most as “Rick,” a life-long resident of Fontana, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at Loma Linda University Medical Center at the age of 57.
Rick was born in Los Angeles, CA on April 12, 1963 to Douglas and Carmen Welch. He attended Fontana High School and during his high school years he found his passion for mechanics. At age 16, he began working at a local motorcycle shop. where he worked on and restored motorcycles. He went on to start a trade in construction, where he remained as a carpenter building homes for most of his working career.
Rick was an avid Chevy lover and enjoyed working on and restoring old cars and motorcycles with his brother David. He also enjoyed fishing, attending car shows, and spending time with his beloved dog, Lug Nut. He was a handyman of all trades. He could fix anything and often took on difficult and unwanted projects around the house.
He was known for his sense of humor, generosity, and big heart. Rick would literally give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He will be remembered as a loving father, son, and brother and will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
While battling several health conditions in recent years, Rick always remained a source of strength and positivity. You rarely saw him without a smile on his face and cracking a joke to make others laugh. His upbeat attitude was something to be admired and to strive for. He was always a fighter and fought until the very end. Rick’s family finds comfort in knowing he is no longer suffering and is resting in peace.
Rick is survived his mother, Carmen Welch; sister, Nadine Karsten; brother, David Welch; daughters Amanda, Candice, and Katelyn Welch; son, Ricky Baltazar-Welch; and two grandchildren, Wyatt and Bailei. He is preceded in death by his father Douglas Welch.
Rick’s family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists at Loma Linda University Medical Center who provided excellent and compassionate care throughout his extended time with them.
There are no services planned at this time due to the current pandemic. Details about his final resting place to follow. Family, friends, and anyone who knew Rick is welcomed to share memories, pictures, and offer condolences at https://www.sunsetfuneralcare.com/obituaries/Ricky-Welch-2/
Our family only asks for your love and prayers during this difficult time, but if you would like to support us with Rick’s burial expenses, please feel free to contact Katelyn Welch at kwelch90@hotmail.com
Sunset Funeral Care, 305 W. State Street, Redlands, CA 92373 (909-334-4017) is in charge of arrangements.
Commented